Apple execs told Apple TV+ content creators not to portray China negatively

Alex Kantrowitz and John Paczkowski for Buzzfeed News:
Apple’s recent actions in China are a continuation of the company’s years-long practice of appeasing Beijing. To do business in China, the company adopts to local dictates, distasteful as they may be to its CEO Tim Cook, an outspoken gay rights advocate and privacy crusader. It’s an ironic inversion of a longstanding argument in the West that by bringing China into the world trade system, the country would adopt western values. Instead, China is asking tech companies to adopt its values — and Apple is willing to pay that price.
In early 2018 as development on Apple’s slate of exclusive Apple TV+ programming was underway, the company’s leadership gave guidance to the creators of some of those shows to avoid portraying China in a poor light, BuzzFeed News has learned. Sources in position to know said the instruction was communicated by Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of internet software and services, and Morgan Wandell, its head of international content development.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple CEO Tim Cook designed, constructed, and wedged Apple into this increasingly claustrophobic Chinese box.
Cook’s nonsensical memo to employees this week and Apple’s repeated kowtowing to China over years is a sad state of affairs.
Tim Cook is a spineless embarrassment.
He need to shut up with his sanctimonious claptrap since his actions clearly do not support human rights or free speech. In fact, his actions to appease the authoritarian Chinese socialists continually disrespect human rights and free speech. Tim Cook is the very definition of a hypocrite.