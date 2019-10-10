Amazon Music now available on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Amazon Music has announced its new app for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD running tvOS 12.0 and later.

Starting today, customers can download the Amazon Music app from the App Store for Apple TV and get access to stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, including access to a wide range of global playlists like Pop Culture, which highlights the most buzzworthy songs across the current pop music landscape, and Rap Rotation, Amazon Music’s new home for hip-hop in heavy rotation.

Amazon Music listeners using Apple TV will also be able to browse and search for music from their favorite artists, access all purchased and imported music available in their “My Music” library, and follow along with scrolling lyrics to their favorite music within the app.

“We believe that listeners should be able to stream music simply and easily on any device they choose,” said Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music. “With that in mind, our aim has been to bring listeners more ways to enjoy their favorite music. We’re thrilled to bring the Amazon Music app to Apple TV customers across the globe.”

The Amazon Music app for Apple TV is available today to customers in the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India. Find out more.

Source: Amazon

MacDailyNews Take: The more, the merrier! Welcome to Apple TV, Amazon Music!