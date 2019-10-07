Should you install macOS Catalina today?

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

Apple today released macOS Catalina, making it available now for download.

I’ve been using it since the beta release and have written extensively in recent months about many of the new improvements and features… Apple’s new macOS has been extensively tested, but I don’t generally recommend any user upgrades immediately when a major OS update ships.

There are several reasons:

• Some essential third-party apps may not yet have Catalina support.

• Even after extensive beta testing, things do go wrong, so it is worth waiting until the first point upgrade to an OS.

• You should always backup your device before you upgrade, and when you do upgrade you should have time on hand to address any problems that occur.

• The update process tends to be a little smoother if you delay and avoid the rush.

When it comes to Catalina, I’m not suggesting things will go awry once you do upgrade, but in the rare event something happens, you need to make sure you have the time to address it.