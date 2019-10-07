Apple releases official movie trailer for ‘The Elephant Queen’

Apple TV+ via YouTube:

Embark on an epic journey of love, courage and coming home. Join Athena, the majestic matriarch of an elephant herd, as she is forced to lead her family across the unforgiving African savanna in search of water.

This family-friendly adventure is a cinematic love letter to a threatened species. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, The Lion King), The Elephant Queen won the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award of the Year.

The film was previously an official selection at The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and The 2018 BFI London Film Festival, as well as invited as a special selection to the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.