Apple Card – 1 month later

It was just over a month ago that I applied for the NEW Apple Card… On the surface, it is a credit card. You apply and if approved you’re assigned a limit and you receive a physical card in the mail. However, that’s where the similarities stop.
I have cards that offer cash back and other cards that offer points/miles. I have cards that don’t have annual fees and have decent online management tools. However, like most Apple products, it’s not about one single feature. You can say that another card has this and another card has that. It’s about the entire experience and when you put it all together this is what makes Apple Card a “joy” to use and currently unlike any other credit card out there. I don’t use it exclusively, but I do use it now for the majority of my purchases and many of my monthly bills that can be paid via credit card.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been using Apple Card for anything that offers 3% cash back. For anything else, we have other cards that give us more cash or points/miles. So far, Apple Card has been a joy to use!
5 Comments
Apple Card’s rewards are woefully inferior. I use it for Apple purchases only (services). The vast majority of my card usage goes to other banks. Apple Card is an absolutely epic fail.
You are so f-n weird. If comments like this are all you have to offer the world, your life is an epic fail.
Apple Card is my go to card. It is not an epic fail and I would call it a remarkable win!
There is no way to import transactions into financial software.
Why would you have so many credit cards? One should be sufficient. Two at most