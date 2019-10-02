Apple Card – 1 month later

Terry White:

It was just over a month ago that I applied for the NEW Apple Card… On the surface, it is a credit card. You apply and if approved you’re assigned a limit and you receive a physical card in the mail. However, that’s where the similarities stop.

I have cards that offer cash back and other cards that offer points/miles. I have cards that don’t have annual fees and have decent online management tools. However, like most Apple products, it’s not about one single feature. You can say that another card has this and another card has that. It’s about the entire experience and when you put it all together this is what makes Apple Card a “joy” to use and currently unlike any other credit card out there. I don’t use it exclusively, but I do use it now for the majority of my purchases and many of my monthly bills that can be paid via credit card.