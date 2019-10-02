Apple Card – 1 month later

5 Comments
When you buy something using Apple Card, you get a percentage of your purchase back in Daily Cash. Not a month from now, but every day. There’s no limit to how much you can get. And it goes right onto your Apple Cash card, so you can use it just like cash. Get 3% Daily Cash on everything you buy from Apple, whether you buy it at an Apple Store, apple.com, the App Store, or iTunes. That includes games, in‑app purchases, and services like your Apple Music subscription and iCloud storage plan. And at select partners such as Uber, Uber Eats, and now, Walgreens, you'll get 3% Daily Cash when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay. Just as you do at Apple.
Terry White:

It was just over a month ago that I applied for the NEW Apple Card… On the surface, it is a credit card. You apply and if approved you’re assigned a limit and you receive a physical card in the mail. However, that’s where the similarities stop.

I have cards that offer cash back and other cards that offer points/miles. I have cards that don’t have annual fees and have decent online management tools. However, like most Apple products, it’s not about one single feature. You can say that another card has this and another card has that. It’s about the entire experience and when you put it all together this is what makes Apple Card a “joy” to use and currently unlike any other credit card out there. I don’t use it exclusively, but I do use it now for the majority of my purchases and many of my monthly bills that can be paid via credit card.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been using Apple Card for anything that offers 3% cash back. For anything else, we have other cards that give us more cash or points/miles. So far, Apple Card has been a joy to use!

  1. Apple Card’s rewards are woefully inferior. I use it for Apple purchases only (services). The vast majority of my card usage goes to other banks. Apple Card is an absolutely epic fail.

