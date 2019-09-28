The best iPhone and iPad hidden features

Jason Cipriani for CNET:

This year’s iOS release has been a whirlwind: Apple released iOS 13 and then iOS 13.1 and iPadOS in the span of just a few days. After you’ve updated your iPhone or iPad to the latest software and caught your breath, make sure to try out the new dark mode (huzzah!), the gesture keyboard and improvements made to Safari, along with anything else we cover in our complete guide to iOS 13. Those features are great and all, but we’ve also found a handful of features Apple didn’t announce that are just as good, if not better.