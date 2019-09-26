CNET: Apple continues to impress with updates to Maps

Jason Cipriani for CNET:

With iOS 13 and iPadOS, Apple has upped its Maps game by adding new features and tweaking the overall look.

You can now share your ETA with any contact in your phone, keeping them up to date on your exact ETA… This has to be one of the more useful features added to Apple in recent memory. As of iOS 13.1, you can share your estimated time of arrival with a friend through SMS or iMessage when you’re using Apple Maps navigation. Here’s how:

1. Start Apple Maps navigation, getting turn-by-turn directions to a location.

2. When viewing current directions, swipe up on the bottom of the area that displays your arrival time and shows the end button.

3. Tap the Share ETA button.

4. Select the contact or contacts you want to share with.

When Apple Maps sends a message, it will read something similar to this: “I started sharing my ETA with you in Apple Maps: arriving at Pepsi Center around 10:44 AM. I’ll let you know if I’m running late.”

Indeed, if you get slowed down by traffic, or take a detour, Apple Maps will send another message letting the person know you’re running behind and the new estimated time of arrival.