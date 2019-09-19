Thanks to iPadOS, Apple’s iPad can finally replace a laptop for most people

Abu Zafar for Lifehacker:

Thanks to the upcoming release of iPadOS, the iPad is one step closer to becoming a viable laptop replacement for most people.

I’ve been testing the iPadOS beta on my iPad Mini for the past few weeks, and for the video above, I tried to figure out what it would take for the average user to completely replace their laptop with an iPad. The good news is, thanks to some new features, the iPad is more versatile than it’s ever been. The bad news is, there are still some hoops to jump through.