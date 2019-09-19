Thanks to iPadOS, Apple’s iPad can finally replace a laptop for most people

Thanks to the upcoming release of iPadOS, the iPad is one step closer to becoming a viable laptop replacement for most people.
I’ve been testing the iPadOS beta on my iPad Mini for the past few weeks, and for the video above, I tried to figure out what it would take for the average user to completely replace their laptop with an iPad. The good news is, thanks to some new features, the iPad is more versatile than it’s ever been. The bad news is, there are still some hoops to jump through.
MacDailyNews Take: If only text selection on iPadOS were as precise as it is on macOS (or even close to it). That seemingly simple issue (which is obviously not simple since text selection remains hit-or-miss nearly a decade after iPad debuted) is what keeps us buying and toting MacBooks along with, instead of just, iPad Pro units while on the go.
“most people” is a ridiculous generalization. It depends on the computing you do. Even if you use subdivide a single person into Business use vs. Personal use, they may have different needs. Yeah, totally personal maybe the iPad. Depending what you do for business faggettaboutit. And even for writing, the text selection as MDR points out not functional for heavy use.