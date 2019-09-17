iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: The reviews are in

Reviewers and creators from around the world are weighing in on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Here are some of their early reactions and images:

TechCrunch

“iPhone 11’s Night mode is great. It works, it compares extremely well to other low-light cameras and the exposure and color rendition is best in class, period.”

The Verge

“[iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max] are some of the most well-balanced, most capable phones Apple — or anyone — has ever made. They have excellent battery life, processors that should keep them relevant for years to come, absolutely beautiful displays and a new camera system that generally outperforms every other phone, which should get even better with a promised software update later this fall.”

Refinery29

“The best new feature here is Night mode, which pretty impressively brightens dark photos … it’s automatic in low-light settings. You can even use it as a flashlight. When you shine it at something dark, the screen will display it with more light than you can see with your own eye.”

Engadget

“And this time, Apple made the deal even sweeter. Thanks to some under-the-hood improvements, a new camera and its $699 starting price, you’re getting more of what matters for slightly less.”

Tom’s Guide

“The iPhone 11 represents a big leap forward for photography, thanks to a new ultra-wide lens and a new Night mode for better low-light performance. Apple has also upped the ante with greater video-recording quality while also delivering superb battery life.”

Esquire

“For the video-takers of the world, all three iPhones will let you record 4K video at 60 frames per second. That’s some crisp, high-res stuff with impressively smooth motion. And the editing tools Apple gives you let you alter, chop and correct video just like you would a photo. Another cool feature lets you transition cleanly from a photo-taking scenario to a video-taking scenario.”

CNBC

“These cameras work together to capture portrait pictures, which I still love to use for snaps of my dog, Mabel. Lots of other cameras do this now, but Apple remains one of the best at getting it right.”

GQ UK

“The top-tier iPhone has finally arrived. Just like the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro before it, this is the one that’ll get things done and then some.”

9News (Australia)

“I’m pretty confident that in day-to-day use it’s the best smartphone camera on the market.”

HardwareZone Singapore

“The A13 Bionic isn’t just faster than the competition, it wipes the floor with them.”

New Straits Times (Malaysia)

“Using the phone’s camera was easy and intuitive, and with the integration of the advanced A13 Bionic chip and iOS 13, as well as machine learning, photography on the iPhone just gets better.”

Customers can pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available starting Friday, September 20, from apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores, and are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).

MacDailyNews Take: The next 12 months of iPhone sales might be better than many expected prior Apple revealing iPhone 11/Pro/Max features and, importantly, prices!