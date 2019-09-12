Sayonara Wild Hearts is another spectacular game available only on Apple Arcade next week

Sayonara Wild Hearts looks to be one of the standout games on Apple Arcade when it launches next week. The new game was featured on the keynote stage during Apple’s special media event on Tuesday.
From Simongo and Annapurna Interactive, it’s being billed as a “pop album video game.”
The highlight of each stage is its own custom-written song. The game tells the story of a young woman whose heart has broken and has disturbed the balance of the universe.
Player will control her other self, The Fool, who is a masked biker on a trippy inter-dimensional quest to find the harmony of the universe.
MacDailyNews Take: If the gameplay is half as good as the gorgeous animation, Sayonara Wild Hearts looks like a big winner for Apple Arcade!
Music is good. Music is important. I can see this being a hit with young girls. They should sell a companion bubble gum.
I just don’t see sitting down on Friday evening with a nice scotch and Sayonara Wild Hearts.
But now this… been waiting a long time, and they’ve been building for YEARS spending big bucks, but this is gaming.