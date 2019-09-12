Apple Card users now get 3% Daily Cash back at Walgreens

Starting on Friday, September 13, Walgreens customers will receive 3 percent Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay on eligible purchases, including prescriptions, made in Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, and for purchases made on the Walgreens app and on walgreens.com. Walgreens is the only retail pharmacy to offer 3 percent Daily Cash on Apple Card with Apple Pay purchases.

Apple Card’s compelling rewards program, Daily Cash, gives back a percentage of every purchase as cash on customers’ Apple Cash card each day.

This means that when customers and patients use their Apple Card with Apple Pay, they’ll receive 3 percent cash back on all eligible health, beauty, personal care, household and seasonal products they purchase at Walgreens or Duane Reade, including medicines and prescriptions.

“We know our customers love Apple Pay and they’re looking for convenient ways to shop and pay for their purchases at Walgreens. We’re pleased to offer a higher level of Daily Cash on Apple Card for even better value on daily essentials, medicines and prescriptions,” said Joe Hartsig, chief merchandising officer, Walgreens, in a statement.

In addition to offering 3 percent Daily Cash, Walgreens will also expand the number of stores carrying Apple accessories, including Lightning Cables, EarPods and iPhone cases, to 2,600 stores chainwide.

Apple Card is a new kind of credit card created by Apple and designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life. Customers will receive 2 percent Daily Cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay, and 3 percent Daily Cash on all purchases made directly with Apple, including at Apple Stores, apple.com, the App Store, the iTunes Store and for Apple services. For more information on Apple Card, visit www.apple.com/apple-card

Source: Walgreens

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card gets even better with each passing day!

The ball is in your court, CVS, Rite Aid, Target, Walmart, etc.

The incentivizing of Apple Pay is finally being undertaken by Apple with vigor!

There is no better way to pay than with Apple Watch and Apple Pay. Two simple things could turbocharge Apple Pay usage: Better (or actual) signage at the point of sale and incentives for using Apple Pay. Imagine Apple Pay usage if Apple simply offered $1 to spend at the Apple Store for every hundred spent via Apple Pay. — MacDailyNews, November 30, 2016

Imagine at the special media event to introduce the next-gen iPhone next month, Apple CEO Tim Cook says something like this:

“And, of course, the new iPhone works with Apple Pay and, starting today, for every $100 you spend using Apple Pay, you get $1 off at Apple retail and online stores. So, spend $100 on groceries using Apple Pay, you get $1. Spend $300 on a plane ticket using the Delta app, you get $3. Use Apple Pay in your ExxonMobil Speedpass+ app to buy your gas. It all adds up! By the end of the year, you’ll likely have quite a discount on your next iPad, Mac, or iPhone!”

Would you use Apple Pay more if Tim Cook said something like that? We know we certainly would. — MacDailyNews, August 5, 2016

Apple, give us a reason to use Apple Pay beyond looking like tech dorks in front of the line at the register. What’s the incentive to use Apple Pay? There is none besides looking like a flaming nerd. As if Apple doesn’t have any money. That, inexplicably, is how they approach Apple Pay. Hello, Tim? Eddy? Talk to some people who actually go to stores and shop for things, please.

Incentivize its use! Give Apple Pay users a percentage of every dollar spent via Apple Pay to spend at Apple Stores. Something. Anything! Get people used to using it first. Sheesh. It’s really not that difficult. It really isn’t. — MacDailyNews, August 6, 2015

Apple is finally really incentivizing the use of Apple Pay. What a great idea! 😉 — MacDailyNews, August 8, 2019