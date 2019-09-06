Morgan Stanley: App Store is seeing very strong revenue growth ahead of a slew of new products and services

Morgan Stanley analysts say that Apple’s App Store is seeing high revenue growth this quarter along with predicting the launch of a 16-inch MacBook Pro and new iPad Pro models at the September iPhone event on Tuesday.

Malcolm Owen, AppleInsider:

Basing opinions on Sensor Tower data, Morgan Stanley notes to investors seen by AppleInsider suggest… net revenue for the App Store grew 25.8% year-on-year in August, up from the 18.9% year-on-year comparison for July, making it the strongest since February 2018, and the third-largest month-to-month acceleration in year-on-year growth since early 2015… For China, total App Store spending increased 31.8% year-on-year, an acceleration from two months ago, which saw just 4.8% annual growth. Total gaming revenue in China grew 29.1% year-on-year, up from 215 in July and 1% in June, due to the Chinese government starting to issue gaming licenses to companies after a year-long suspension. As for Apple’s September 10 event, Morgan Stanley offers the expectation of three iPhones being unveiled, complete with triple-camera setups, bilateral wireless charging, an A13 processor, multi-angle Face ID, and improved water resistance. There could be a refreshed iPad Pro with an upgraded camera and other spec bumps, an updated MacBook Pro with a larger 16-inch display, and the Series 5 Apple Watch.

MacDailyNews Take: Good news for the App Store (and more good news for for Apple’s services business), but that seems like a lot for on event. Apple, wary of diluting their iPhone message (especially in this placeholder year ahead of the 5G super cycle), may opt for a second event in October to unveil other non-iPhone hardware and services.