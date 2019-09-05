Apple developing SensorKit framework for research studies

Guilherme Rambo for 9to5Mac:

Apple currently offers two frameworks – ResearchKit and CareKit – that allow developers to create apps for medical research. ResearchKit enables apps to create consent forms, tasks, and surveys with customizable modules, while CareKit is focused on enabling developers to build apps that help users manage their medical conditions.

Engineers have been working on a new framework to join Apple’s family of research-related frameworks. According to people familiar with its development, this new framework will be called SensorKit, and allow developers to integrate with the various sensors included in Apple’s devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch… There will also be a new Research app from Apple where users can manage their participation in various studies, which third parties can release as apps in the App Store.