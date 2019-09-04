‘IFC Films Unlimited’ now available via Apple TV Channels in U.S. and Canada

With the Apple TV app, you can subscribe to Apple TV channels to get just the channels you want, without downloading any apps. You can watch content included with your subscription right inside the Apple TV app — on demand and across all of your devices.

Mike Fleming Jr for Deadline:

IFC has solidified its new streaming channel, IFC Films Unlimited, by expanding to Apple TV channels, both in the U.S. and Canada. The service launched in the U.S. last May, and today marks the debut of IFC Films Unlimited in Canada.

The Apple deal gives the IFC Films OTT service an important platform where customers can subscribe directly through the Apple TV app, for $5.99 per month. The streaming service launched with just over 400 films available in the U.S.

The subscription video on demand streaming channel is comprised of theatrically released titles from distribution labels IFC Films, Sundance Selects and genre label IFC Midnight