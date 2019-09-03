The best Apple HomeKit devices of 2019

With the Home app, you can easily and securely control all your HomeKit accessories. Ask Siri to turn off the lights from your iPhone. See who’s at the front door on your iPad. Adjust your living room temperature from your Mac. Control things remotely with the help of Apple TV. Even tell your HomePod to turn up the music. The Home app makes all your connected devices work harder — and smarter — for you.
So which HomeKit products should you get? There’s a growing list of options, but we’re here to help you winnow it down to the best of the best HomeKit devices. Here are our top picks for HomeKit households, all based on years of tests at the CNET Smart Home.
• Best HomeKit hub: Apple TV 4K
• Best HomeKit-compatible smart thermostat: Ecobee3 Lite
• Best HomeKit-compatible smart lock: August Smart Lock Pro
• Best HomeKit-compatible camera: Logitech Circle 2
• Best HomeKit-compatible smart light switch: Lutron Caseta Wireless In-Wall Smart Dimmer Switch
• Best HomeKit-compatible white light smart bulbs: Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit
• Best HomeKit-compatible color-changing smart bulb: Lifx Mini LED
• Best HomeKit showcase: Nanoleaf Canvas
• Best HomeKit-compatible smart plug: WeMo Mini Smart Plug
MacDailyNews Take: No matter which compatible accessories you choose, Apple’s Home app makes it easy to set up and control all of them, all from one place. Over 100 brands worldwide are committed to providing accessories that are compatible with the HomeKit framework, and the number available is growing every day. Each of these accessories is reviewed and approved by Apple to help ensure your security when you use it.
Nanoleaf products are crap. I’d never buy one of their overpriced pieces of junk again.