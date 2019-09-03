The best Apple HomeKit devices of 2019

With the Home app, you can easily and securely control all your HomeKit accessories. Ask Siri to turn off the lights from your iPhone. See who’s at the front door on your iPad. Adjust your living room temperature from your Mac. Control things remotely with the help of Apple TV. Even tell your HomePod to turn up the music. The Home app makes all your connected devices work harder — and smarter — for you.

Ry Crist for CNET:

MacDailyNews Take: No matter which compatible accessories you choose, Apple’s Home app makes it easy to set up and control all of them, all from one place. Over 100 brands worldwide are committed to providing accessories that are compatible with the HomeKit framework, and the number available is growing every day. Each of these accessories is reviewed and approved by Apple to help ensure your security when you use it.