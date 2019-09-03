Apple has a massive opportunity with their rumored Bluetooth tracking devices

Rumors have ramped up regarding Apple’s Tile-like Bluetooth tracking devices, and if true, Apple’s tracking tiles could be a big deal for Apple users.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

After first popping up in an early iOS 13 build at the beginning of summer, more information has been gleaned thanks to another iOS 13 developer beta and were among our predictions on what to see during Apple’s September 10th event.

As it stands, rumors have pointed to these trackers being standalone devices that can be attached to keys, bags, and other personal devices. The as-yet-unannounced trackers appear to be similar to the Tile Bluetooth Low Energy tracking devices, allowing users to locate misplaced items.

Tracking items associated with the trackers will be done from the revamped “Find My” app as part of iOS 13… With an update, millions of users would have powerful device tracking right from their phones. Apple offers unparalleled privacy and synchronization via iCloud. It could work across Mac, iPhone, and iPad.