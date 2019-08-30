Apple’s next-gen iPhones tipped for launch on September 20th

Apple yesterday invited the media to a special event on Tuesday, September 10th at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, where the company is expected to unveil three new iPhones alongside an Apple Watch refresh and other announcements.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

A tipster who claims to work at a major carrier has since provided MacRumors with internal communication that suggests the rumored iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models will be available to pre-order Friday, September 13 ahead of deliveries to customers and in-store availability starting Friday, September 20.

MacDailyNews Take: Ahh, by September 20th, we’ll have the latest and greatest iPhones (and new Apple Watches, too, hopefully)!