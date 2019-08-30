Apple Watch Series 5: The health-boosting feature wishlist

Danielle Kosecki for CNET:

As the fall product-launch season rolls around, all eyes are again on Apple. The Cupertino, CA company has debuted a new Apple Watch every September for the past four years and 2019 doesn’t look to be any different; Apple recently invited reporters to a keynote event on Tuesday, September 10. Rumors and patents point toward Apple releasing Apple Watch Series 5, possibly with a built-in camera, native sleep tracking, and blood pressure and glucose monitoring. But it’s also possible that Apple will only announce an updated version of the Apple Watch Series 4. Either way, CNET editors have their fingers crossed for some wellness-based innovation.

MacDailyNews Take: Some items on CNET’s wishlist are pie-in-the-sky, such as “connecting with other fitness trackers” (i.e. integrating Fitbit steps which is likely never going to happen unless Apple buys Fitbit). Others are doable, such as “personalized coaching.” Other ideas are intriguing, liking being able to detach the Apple Watch case from the sport band and clip it to a chest strap to track my heart rate.

We’re hoping for the best case scenario: Apple Watch Series 5 models along with a rock-solid watchOS 6 on or very close to the unveiling.