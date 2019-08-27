What’s new in iOS 13.1 beta 1?

“Apple today surprisingly released the first developer beta of iOS 13.1, despite the fact that iOS 13 is not yet publicly available,” Chance Miller writes for MacRumors:

One key focus in iOS 13.1 is seemingly restoring features that were initially available in iOS 13 but removed later in the beta testing process. This includes things such as Shortcuts Automations and the Share ETA functionality in Apple Maps.

So what does this release mean for iOS 13? It’s hard to know for sure – but it seems likely that Apple is planning to release iOS 13 sometime next month, followed closely by iOS 13.1 with additional features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

iOS 13.1 will allow Apple to continue beta testing such features, while also hitting its target for releasing iOS 13 in September.