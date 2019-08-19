Apple’s Reminders app is ready to be a true task manager in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina

No Comments

Bradley Chambers for 9to5Mac:

I made the decision a few weeks ago to install the beta of macOS Catalina. It’s still pretty buggy, but since I enjoy testing out new features (and writing about them), I am willing to deal with the crashes and incompatibility throughout the summer.

One of the biggest surprises for me has been the changes in the Reminders app.

Over the years, I used several to-do/GTD/project management/task apps. From Kindless GTD, Omnifocus, Things, and Todoist, I’ve used a lot of them. I’ve always looked at the Reminders app with interest, though. It’s hard to beat the advantages of a built in-app. With macOS Catalina and iOS 13, the Reminders app is finally ready to take its place alongside the rest of the task apps on the Apple ecosystem.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s whole Reminders system has already been a Godsend for years now – nothing beats telling Siri to remind you of something when you get to a certain location or at a specific time. it’s greta to see Apple going even further on Reminders in macOS Catalina and iOS 13!

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,