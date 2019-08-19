Apple Arcade’s very low price will attract even non-gamers

Apple’s upcoming gaming service might be more affordable than many expect — way less than Google’s rival service. Apple Arcade could be just $4.99 a month, according to an unconfirmed report.
After paying the monthly subscription fee, players won’t be faced with in-app purchases or additional fees… Google’s Stadia Pro service will cost $9.99 a month when it debuts in November.
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple Arcade is truly just $4.99/month, it’s going to be wildly popular as it will offer over 100 groundbreaking new games, all you can play, with the ability to jump from your iPhone to iPad, Mac, and Apple TV! Plus that same $4.99/mo. will grant access for up to
six family members and you can play offline, too!