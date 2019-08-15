Latest iOS 13 beta reveals September 10 as potential iPhone 11 launch date

Jason Cipriani for ZDNet:

Like clockwork, Apple has announced a new iPhone every September since 2012. We fully expect Apple to announce the next iPhone — be it iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, or just iPhone — in just a few weeks.

On Thursday, Apple released iOS 13 beta 7 to developers, and iHelpBR discovered a couple of images within the operating system that seemingly back up the Sept. 10.

In the images, the Calendar app’s icon is set to Tuesday, Sept. 10. Adding to the conspiracy, the file name is “HoldForRelease.” Whoops. There’s also another set of images with the date of Sept. 23, which the site speculates is the launch date of iOS 13.