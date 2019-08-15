Hands-on with Apple’s major CarPlay update coming soon in iOS 13

Coming in iOS 13 is Apple’s most thorough update to Apple CarPlay yet, with revised aesthetics and important new features.

Andrew Krok for CNET:

The main CarPlay screen hasn’t changed much; it’s still loaded with the same apps you’ve come to enjoy using behind the wheel. However, the left menu bar has been rearranged, with the time and cell-network information in the top left and a replacement for the home button at the bottom — after all, iPhones don’t have home buttons anymore, so why should CarPlay?

This is the best Apple CarPlay has been to date. The tech giant has offered its software to automakers to help reduce distraction and improve safety, and these updates reflect an even greater effort in that regard. It’s still just as easy to use as it was before, if not a little bit easier. I’m already looking forward to it.

Best of all, you don’t have to pay squat to get it. The iOS 13 update, like every other iOS update before it, will be free when it comes out in the fall. Vehicles don’t need a software update or anything to take advantage of the new CarPlay layout, so once your phone is updated, your head unit will be good to go.