I used the new Apple Card for a week in New York City – here’s what I learned

After using the Apple Card this past week in New York City, here’s what Alexandria White learned.

Alexandria White for CNBC:

The Apple Card is made of titanium, and feels noticeably different from the majority of cards made of plastic. The card has a matte finish and is completely white with just the chip, your name and the Apple logo etched on the front. The back of the card only has the Mastercard and Goldman Sachs logos, plus the magstripe. This sleek design is one of the added features that may sway consumers to apply for the card. In fact, a recent study from CompareCards found that 38% of cardholders said they’d be more likely to choose one card over another because of the material it is made of. And, that number spikes to 53% for millennials.

The first transaction I did with my digital Apple Card was a $10 reload to my Starbucks card, paid using Apple Pay on my iPhone. This transaction was done at 10:25 p.m. and posted the next day… Once the $10 transaction posted, I was notified that I accrued 20 cents cash back (I earned 2% on my purchase since it was an Apple Pay transaction). I automatically received the 20 cents in my Apple Cash card, which I was able to use right away in a number of ways: as a statement credit to my Apple Card balance, spent like cash through Apple Pay, transferred to a bank account or sent to friends via iMessage.

Odds are you’re a fan of Apple’s products if you apply for the Apple Card, and with this card you can earn 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple. There is no other card on the market that offers more cash back on Apple purchases. You can’t beat earning 3% on those transactions. And, if you’re someone who occasionally misses a payment or travels outside the U.S., the card’s lack of fees can add up to big savings.