Everything you need to know about Apple’s revolutionary Apple Card

4 Comments
Created by Apple and designed for iPhone, Apple Card brings together Apple’s hardware, software and services to transform the entire credit card experience.
Created by Apple and designed for iPhone, Apple Card brings together Apple’s hardware, software and services to transform the entire credit card experience.

Apple Card is coming and the company wants you know all of the ins and outs. So, naturally, Apple has produced a series of videos prior to Apple Card’s wide release to acquaint future (and present) cardholders:

MacDailyNews Take: Already, just a few days in, we LOVE our Apple Cards (and Daily Cash)!

Have you received your Apple Card (virtually and/or physically), yet?

4 Comments

  1. Well, I got my card, but it’s JUST A CREDIT CARD. I’ve never LOVED a credit card and I don’t think this one will be any different. Although it is a lot cooler looking that the plastic ones.

    Reply

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,