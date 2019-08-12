Apple reveals details about how Apple Card Daily Cash works

Newly-published Apple support documents reveal details about how Apple Card Daily Cash works.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

[Apple Card Daily Cash] is the system whereby if you buy something using your Apple Card, you get rewarded with a certain percentage of the purchase price paid back to your account in cash.

Instead of getting some points at the end of the month, Apple delivers actual money and right from the start, it’s promised that you get this every day. What we know now, though, is that you don’t even wait a day for it. Daily Cash is not paid into your account at midnight or some other specific time, it is paid to you all day. “Once a purchase is settled, your Daily Cash is added to your Apple Cash card,” says Apple.

Daily Cash is paid into your Apple Cash account, an account that is separate from your Apple Card one but is accessed through your Wallet the same way… “If you return a purchase made with Apple Card, you are refunded the purchase price,” says Apple. “The Daily Cash you received when you made the purchase is charged back to your Apple Card.”