Apple reveals details about how Apple Card Daily Cash works

Newly-published Apple support documents reveal details about how Apple Card Daily Cash works.
William Gallagher for AppleInsider:
[Apple Card Daily Cash] is the system whereby if you buy something using your Apple Card, you get rewarded with a certain percentage of the purchase price paid back to your account in cash.
Instead of getting some points at the end of the month, Apple delivers actual money and right from the start, it’s promised that you get this every day. What we know now, though, is that you don’t even wait a day for it. Daily Cash is not paid into your account at midnight or some other specific time, it is paid to you all day. “Once a purchase is settled, your Daily Cash is added to your Apple Cash card,” says Apple.
Daily Cash is paid into your Apple Cash account, an account that is separate from your Apple Card one but is accessed through your Wallet the same way… “If you return a purchase made with Apple Card, you are refunded the purchase price,” says Apple. “The Daily Cash you received when you made the purchase is charged back to your Apple Card.”
MacDailyNews Take: Already, just a few days in, we LOVE our Apple Cards (and Daily Cash)!
Also, remember to make sure you change your payment method for Apple services like the App Store, iTunes Store, iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple News+, and more to Apple Card so that you get the 3% daily cash back! How to do so quickly and easily is explained by Apple here.
Does interest work the same way as a normal card or is it also charged to you daily?
I suspect charged daily after the grace period, just like any other card. Just no extra penalty fee for not making a minimum payment at each payment due date.
AppleCard is Apple’s evil plan to keep consumers “shackled” to Apple’s products and ecosystem. I saw this term being used for the AppleCard. It’s just so damn weird how people perceive anything Apple does despite other companies having done the same thing and nothing is said about it. AmazonPrime Rewards Card had been issued a long time ago and it was just considered a credit card that offered a discount for Prime users. Simply a convenience. No big deal. Hardly a nefarious plot against consumers. Because the Prime Card offers a bigger discount, does that mean the “shackles” are tighter or stronger?
People say such strange and ignorant things about Apple. It’s a business like any other business. A credit card is just a financial tool to use and nothing more. It can be good or bad depending upon how its used. I wouldn’t care if I got 10% back from the card. I’m only going to spend a certain amount and that’s it. It’s not going to entice me to buy more than I need.
So what happens if you reverse a payment on the card after it settles? Do you just get a negative ‘Daily Cash’ balance?