CarPlay in iOS 13 is a big leap forward

At WWDC 2019 in June, Apple announced that it would update CarPlay with the release of iOS 13 this fall – and it’s a big update!
CarPlay fascinates me because it’s a relatively rare example of a successful Apple software product that isn’t tightly integrated with the company’s hardware. Of course, CarPlay runs from an iPhone, but it also relies on automaker media systems to deliver its experience to users in their cars. This lack of integration shows in cars with slower media systems; however, even when automakers’ hardware provides a subpar experience, CarPlay’s simplified but familiar interface and access to content already on users’ iPhones is superior. So much so in fact that Apple says CarPlay has managed to capture 90% of the new car market in the US and 75% worldwide.
CarPlay hasn’t changed much since it was introduced in 2014, but with iOS 13, iPhone users can look forward to not only significant improvements in its design, but a new app and other features that make this the biggest leap forward for CarPlay to date.
With iOS 13, CarPlay will get an update far beyond any of the tweaks it’s received in the past five years. In apps like Maps, which got a big update, and Calendar, which is brand new, you can see CarPlay adopting a new design language that’s a lot like what is currently used on the iPhone and iPad… There are still remnants of the old design in apps like Music, Messages, and Phone that I hope receive more complete refreshes in the future, but between Dashboard, Maps, and Calendar, the update has already significantly improved my CarPlay experience.
MacDailyNews Take: Many improvements are coming soon for CarPlay users!
I agree I own a GM car in their chips are slow as molasses!
will it migrate to 100% bluetooth? the wired/manual switch process feels outdated.
I have CarPlay in both a Ford and a BMW. I can attest that the experience is different. Yes CarPlay is CarPlay, but it is up to the auto manufacturer to manage the USB/bluetooth connections, volume controls, provide the GPS data, and integrate things like low fuel warning. And as startraveler points out the responsiveness of the auto hardware can impact the experience.
Apparently, problem is twofold: 1) Bluetooth can’t handle the amount of data, so in-car wifi is necessary; and 2) it’s power hungry, to the point that being connected to older in-car USB ports still leads to battery drain.
https://www.cars.com/articles/wireless-apple-carplay-and-android-auto-where-are-they-now-407297/
The album display is much better now compared to using the album as a highly translucent background that you could barely make out. The combined screen is also so much better showing maps, music and navigation instructions. What I wish is that when I’m using the radio with CarPlay, the station and song/program info would show up in the combined view.
I’ve noticed in GM cars that so many of my iTunes playlists don’t show up. In Hyundais, the front speakers are silenced when navigation prompts are made. BMW’s wireless CarPlay is great although typical of BMW, it took a bunch of tries to get it working – but once it did – it would connect quickly.
BMW’s approach to requiring payment of CarPlay is an interesting one, particularly if they update current cars to support new features.
I’d love the option to move the status bar from the left of the screen to the right. Not a big deal, but it makes Carplay easier when the controls are closer to whichever side you’re on.
I travel and rent cars multiple times a month. CarPlay has been such a blessing to me. I was forever trying to figure out how each cars audio system worked or how to get maps up for navigation. Now I pick my rental cars by whether or not they have CarPlay. Just LOVE it!
Still waiting for Tesla to implement CarPlay