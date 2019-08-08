Attorney General Barr elevates antitrust lawyer Lauren Willard to coordinate ‘Big Tech’ review

Attorney General William Barr has elevated a lawyer from the Justice Department’s antitrust division to be his point person on a broad review into whether giant technology companies are using their power to thwart competition, signaling his hands-on interest in the issue.
Lauren Willard has been appointed to serve as a counselor to Barr, according to a Justice Department official. She will report to Barr on developments in the review.
The investigation is a sign of the escalating pressure on tech giants, from Capitol Hill to President Donald Trump, who accuses the companies of silencing conservative views. The giants of the industry have been criticized for practices that include the massive collection of user data, failing to police content on their platforms, and claims that they are harming competition and reducing choices for consumers.
Bloomberg has reported that U.S. antitrust agencies carved up oversight of four tech giants, with the [DOJ] taking Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc., and the Federal Trade Commission claiming Facebook Inc. and Amazon.
MacDailyNews Take: Regarding Apple, the compnay does not have a monopoly or anything close to a monopoly in any market in which they compete, so the DOJ shouldn’t be wasting time on any Apple antitrust investigations. It’s ridiculous.
Google and Facebook, of course, are different stories. Any company that controls 92.62% of worldwide search on the Internet, as Google does, controls too much. And Facebook… don’t even get us started. Hopefully, the DOJ/FTC sees both of these outfits for what they are and finally proceeds accordingly.
Folks, the real story, here, is one that may be missed elsewhere… that all this hoopla about antitrust probes is not about Apple having a monopoly or otherwise unfair to competitors, nor charging too much for app developers to place their apps into the iOS App Store. What it’s really all about is the “closed” nature of apps we can install on our iPhones.
Now, don’t misunderstand me, I’m behind Apple on this 100%. But from the very beginning Windows-users and Android-users have been harping on how Apple “forces” iPhone-users to “only buy their apps from Apple.” And, as more and more of these folks get iPhones, more and more people resent anyone telling them what apps can and cannot be installed on THEIR phones. In other words, “Apple is exercising unfair, monopolistic control over the iPHONE market.”
This has never come up on the Mac because (of course) Apple cannot prevent anyone from installing anything they want on their Mac. Perhaps this will be the final outcome of all these antitrust suits — that Apple will be forced to open the iOS platform — i.e., once you buy an iPhone it belongs to you, and you can install anything you wish on it. (And, like the Mac, for those who really care about function and their security, there is the Apple iOS App Store.)