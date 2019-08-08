Apple’s iOS 12 now installed on nearly 90 percent of compatible devices

Apple has updated iOS statistics that show iOS 12 adoption rates have reached 88% on compatible devices, roughly one month before the release of iOS 13.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

Apple has updated their adoption statistics on their developer page, showing that 90 percent of devices introduced in the last 4 years are now using iOS 12. The remaining 10 percent is split between iOS 11 (seven percent) and earlier operating systems (three percent.) According to the data, iOS 12 is installed on 88 percent of all iOS 12-compatible devices… Earlier operating systems are likely iOS 9, which left behind the iPad 2 and the original iPad mini.

MacDailyNews Take: For comparison with Fragmandroid, Android Pie, released over a year ago on August 6, 2018, is installed on a mere 10.4% of compatible Android devices.