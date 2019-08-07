Apple debuts four ASMR videos – see them here

Apple posted four ASMR videos to its YouTube page on Wednesday, advertising the company’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign.

Kif Leswing for CNET:

The sound of rain. Crunching leaves. Someone whispering in your ear.

These are all common themes for what are known as autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos.

ASMR is a big trend on YouTube, with some channels boasting over 2 million subscribers. Fans of the videos say the soft sounds give them “tingling” sensations and help them relax.

Apple posted four ASMR videos to its YouTube page on Wednesday. The videos, ranging in length from about six minutes to 11 minutes, are advertisements as part of Apple’s “shot on iPhone” campaign.