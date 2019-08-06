The Apple Card is now available – for those with an invite

Eager to get an Apple Card? Invites are now rolling out, at least to some select few.
After CEO Tim Cook announced the Card would arrive in August, Apple on Tuesday began the initial deployment of its new branded credit card, sending out email invites to some of those who signed up to be “notified” that the card was indeed now available. A larger public launch is due for later this month.
In addition to removing a number of fees, Apple’s cashback card will offer up to 3% back on purchases made directly from Apple (including digital purchases and subscriptions), 2% cashback on any purchase made using Apple Pay and 1% cashback on purchases made with the physical, titanium card.
Cashback is put back into your account every day through a feature the company calls “Daily Cash,” and can be used to pay down your bill or send to friends through Apple Cash.
MacDailyNews Take: Did you get your invite, yet?
Yawn.. I get better cash back from other cards. While they “might” not be a secure, they remove fraudulent charges without a problem. I dont see a benefit to the Apple card
I agree. The terms are very timid with almost no benefit for being a very loyal Apple customer, versus other cards like Discover which as you note are very good with security and also very good with cash back. I want an Apple Card, but wish Jeff Bezos was designing the card rollout and cash back incentives and other bundling. It is a very timid concept right now for a company so flush with cash.
People are asking me if there is some benefit to the Apple Card, as these mail messages go out. I keep responding, “Dammit, I’m a systems engineer, not financial services consultant” Then they want to know if they get free MacBooks or something.