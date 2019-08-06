The Apple Card is now available – for those with an invite

Eli Blumenthal for CNET:

Eager to get an Apple Card? Invites are now rolling out, at least to some select few.

After CEO Tim Cook announced the Card would arrive in August, Apple on Tuesday began the initial deployment of its new branded credit card, sending out email invites to some of those who signed up to be “notified” that the card was indeed now available. A larger public launch is due for later this month.

In addition to removing a number of fees, Apple’s cashback card will offer up to 3% back on purchases made directly from Apple (including digital purchases and subscriptions), 2% cashback on any purchase made using Apple Pay and 1% cashback on purchases made with the physical, titanium card.

Cashback is put back into your account every day through a feature the company calls “Daily Cash,” and can be used to pay down your bill or send to friends through Apple Cash.