Intel’s 10th-gen Ice Lake chips likely to dramatically boost Mac video processing

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Intel yesterday announced its 10th-generation Ice Lake chips, likely to see their Apple debut in next year’s MacBook Pro models.

Six of the new chips are of the class used in the 13-inch MacBook Pro and look set to offer dramatically improved performance in video encoding in particular…

Plus Ice Lake chips support Wi-Fi 6.

The only bad news is the chips won’t hit the market until the last quarter of the year, meaning we likely won’t see them in the anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro this year.