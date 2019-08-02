Hundreds of bees drop dead around ‘5G towers’ in California

Simon Green for Daily Star:

Bizarre footage showing hundreds of bees dead on the floor surrounding what appeared to be two 5G towers has gone viral.

The superfast broadband has sparked controversy since rolling out this year, with health experts claiming it could have serious side effects on humans. And there are now claims online that bees could also be affected after a video went viral. The clip – taken in Sierra Madre, California – shows the lifeless bodies of the bees lying on the ground…

But others questioned what was seen in the clip. Some pointed out the bees could just be drone bees – which die after mating. Others claimed the poles could not be holding 5G broadband, with one saying: “5G has only been installed in major cities, dude. It’s not in Sierra Madre and it probably never will be.”