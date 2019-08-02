Apple’s AirDrop and password sharing features can leak iPhone numbers

Dan Goodin for Ars Technica:

Apple makes it easy for people to locate lost iPhones, share Wi-Fi passwords, and use AirDrop to send files to other nearby devices. A recently published report demonstrates how snoops can capitalize on these features to scoop up a wealth of potentially sensitive data that in some cases includes phone numbers.

Simply having Bluetooth turned on broadcasts a host of device details, including its name, whether it’s in use, if Wi-Fi is turned on, the OS version it’s running, and information about the battery. More concerning: using AirDrop or Wi-Fi password sharing broadcasts a partial cryptographic hash that can easily be converted into an iPhone’s complete phone number. The information — which in the case of a Mac also includes a static MAC address that can be used as a unique identifier — is sent in Bluetooth Low Energy packets.

The information disclosed may not be a big deal in many settings, such as work places where everyone knows everyone anyway. The exposure may be creepier in public places, such as a subway, a bar, or a department store, where anyone with some low-cost hardware and a little know-how can collect the details of all Apple devices that have BLE turned on. The data could also be a boon to companies that track customers as they move through retail outlets.