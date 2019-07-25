CBS All Access coming to Apple TV Channels on July 29th

No Comments

CBS All Access is coming to Apple TV Channels on July 29th.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

How much will CBS All Access cost through the TV app? That remains unclear at this point, but as a standalone service, CBS All Access runs $9.99 per month. In general, content providers have not been charging customers more when they subscribe via Apple TV Channels, but that’s not set in stone at this point.

MacDailyNews Poll:

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,