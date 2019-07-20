Using Peloton bikes and treadmills with Apple Watch, Music, and Health

I’ve been exploring the world of Peloton since the exercise bike showed up in my home office last week. While Peloton does not work with GymKit, there are two Apple features that work with the workout system.
Peloton bikes and treadmills offer limited Apple Music integration for streaming music subscribers with linked accounts. Workouts tracked with the Peloton system can be saved to Apple’s Health app, too, although logging sessions with Apple Watch requires some configuration.
MacDailyNews Take: Peloton and every other treadmill, bike, and gym equipment maker that doesn’t support Apple’s GymKit are making a big mistake. Health conscious Apple users are exactly the type of well-heeled customers these exercise equipment makers are courting. Get going with Apple’s GymKit train or get dropped off the back!