Two-out-of-five Emmy Awards ads nominations are from Apple

Two of Apple’s ads, both made with the TBWA ad agency, have been nominated for Outstanding Commerical 2019.
This year, the Emmys will be held on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The news about nominations was announced on the Television Academy’s site.
Apple’s two nominees for Outstanding Commerical are for Behind The Mac — Make Something Wonderful and Shot on iPhone XS — Don’t Mess With Mother. There are only five commercials up for the award, so Apple receiving two nominations is impressive. The Mac and iPhone ads will be going up against commercials from Nike and Netflix.
MacDailyNews Take: Is it marketing or authenticity?
And to think, these aren’t even my favorite Apple commercials this year!
Actually, Apple should get credit for at least 2.5 of the five — the text of the Nike spot (the one with Colin Kaepernick) reads like it was lifted straight from Apple’s classic “Think Different” campaign.
Nike: “Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy… ask if they’re crazy enough.”
Apple: “Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world…are the ones who do.”