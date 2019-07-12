Jony Ive’s swan song: Apple Park is worth $4 billion+

“What you need to know
- Apple Park is worth $4.17 billion according to county estimates.
- That puts Apple’s headquarters as one of the most valuable buildings in the world.
- The figure accounts for the land, the building and everything inside…”
New figures released this week show the tech giant’s circular headquarters in Cupertino was assessed at $3.6 billion by Santa Clara County for property tax purposes. The valuation doesn’t perfectly coincide with its market value — how much it would sell for — but is based off a detailed appraisal of the building, which opened in 2017.
If you include computers, furniture and even farm equipment to take care of the property’s trees, the figure rises to $4.17 billion for the fiscal year that ended in June, the assessor’s office said.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Park is Jony Ive’s tribute to his old friend, Steve Jobs. It looks like he put his soul into it. We’d love to see more pictures from inside the building — it’s one of the most valuable places on the planet and yet looks like it arrived from another place…