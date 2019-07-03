Apple wants you to get fit this Independence Day

“Get off the sofa and hit the gym.”

That seems to be Apple’s message this July 4, as the company adds three new videos to its ‘Close Your Rings’ Apple Watch Activity-promoting website.

The videos promote the stories of three Apple Watch wearing, Activity ring-busting people:

YoYo S: Loves rock climbing, swimming, and kick-boxing. “With the competitions feature, I can see my friends moving and exercising. It gets me out of bed,” she said.

Jessica S: Founder and lead instructor of Fat Buddha Yoga. She’s also into surfing and DJing. “Even if you’re not trying to hit a target, you close them just for fun.”

Cory W-M: A Nike Run coach, fitness instructor and cyclist: “If you’re bored, just move. Jump around. Pick something up and throw it. Enjoy yourself.”

Apple hasn’t published these new clips on its YouTube feed, but you can watch the stories on Apple’s website.

MacDailyNews Take: Don’t vegetate! Get moving, take a vacation, see something new and spend time with the people you care for this Independence Day.