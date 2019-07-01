2 Comments

  1. I don’t think OpenID’s statement is a matter of opinion. It’s either true or false.

    They certainly can be wrong, however this smells like a blatant lie. I think their concerns are in the proprietary nature of Apple’s sign in process, which they do admit is mostly conforming to OpenID standards.

    Apple provides a randomly generated email address and lacks of ability to track the person.

    They both have to trust Apple’s proprietary validation process and lose tracking or spamming the user. Seems too much.

    They do not have to accept it. Just don’t use Apple’s logon process. See how that works for you.

    I know what I am gong to use.

    Several years ago when I tried to delete some mistakenly created OpenIDs I came to the conclusion I didn’t want any part of their system.

