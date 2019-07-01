Chalonne’s $1700+ band show the luxury Apple Watch band market is still thriving

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Chalonne is a meticulous accessory maker who has embraced the luxury market for Apple Watch bands, and they sell a $1700 Napa leather, gold, and pearl strap for Apple Watch.

Chalonne has over a dozen fashionable styles available, all with varying amounts of leather, jewels, and other eclectic details. The bands Chalonne makes are all crafted in France and come in price-wise well above the luxury Hermes bands that Apple currently sells.

This particular model is crafted from exceptionally soft ebony black Napa leather on the outside and purple on the inside, stitched together by contrasting white thread. Affixed to that exterior, are seven freshwater pearls of various sizes, set into 14K white gold.

While that seems extravagant, it falls near the middle of the Chalonne lineup. Bling-less leather straps run a mere $700 while alligator leather and diamond pyramids will set you back upwards of $8000.