Jony Ive’s departure ‘gives Apple chance for shake-up’

Apple’s share price fell by just over 1 per cent in early trading in New York, trimming $9bn from its market value, as investors and analysts suggested Jony Ive’s departure was a natural transition for the company — and may be a chance for a shake-up.
“I’m sad to see Jony Ive go — it’s marking again the end of an unbelievable epoch,” said Dan Chung, chief executive and head of investments at Alger, a longtime Apple shareholder in New York.
But he added that the exit of Apple’s chief designer would make room for a new generation in the company’s internal design studio. “Giving an opportunity for talent to step up and shine might be better for the company.”
“The simple answer is that it doesn’t change a thing in part because he hasn’t been as involved in the last four years,” said Gene Munster, analyst at Loup Ventures.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, what Gene said.
As we wrote this morning, everyone knew he’d stepped back, just as everyone knew he’d immersed himself in Apple Park. The fact that he’d already partially ceded responsibilities to Hankey and Dye bodes well for a smooth transition.
We congratulate Jony Ive on a job exceedingly well done for so many years and we look forward to where Hankey and Dye will lead Apple’s Industrial Design now!
Perhaps we need to go on step further and return Tim Cook to Compaq. He will not be soon forgiven for his Mac Pro transgressions and inattentiveness.
Tim Cook is a manager who is good at delegation, which anyone can see at the WWDC. He does not develop software, he does not design hardware, and he defers to the expertise of his subordinates. He doesn’t have the charisma of Steve Jobs, but then no one does. All this trashing of Tim Cook is imperceptive and misplaced.
Jony Ive had absolute authority and faced no job repercussions if he screwed up. He was obviously the only person who influenced his decision to resign. The butterfly keyboard disaster must have been excruciatingly embarrassing for him and it must have shown him that continuing as an absolute monarch of design would eventually damage his reputation. I bet that he will not request or be given sovereignty in his new job.
Jony Ive’s departure probably was influenced by Tim Cooks decision to make the new Mac Pro in China instead of America. He was angered beyond believe upon finally being convinced that Tim Cooks loyalty is towards the company’s shareholders and his bank account not towards 🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸.
As an owner of an iPhone XS Max, a DLC black SS Apple Watch 4, and AirPods, I’m quite satisfied that Apple’s design team is firing on all cylinders.
Apple Watch 4, in particular, is one of Apple’s best designs ever…
Jony Ive’s departure won’t have a short-term effect on products, but in the long term, it may mean the return of icons that look like what they stand for, an improved laptop keyboard, and an end to unnecessary laptop anorexia. The appearance of Apple products may suffer, but their usability and durability will improve.
Jony Ive is a design genius, but the problem is that he knows it. He had absolute authority, which means no one checked his work. He didn’t need to defer to internal advice or customer feedback—he may have done so, but my point is that there were no job repercussions if he didn’t.
The butterfly keyboard is a design disaster that cost Apple a lot of deferred laptop sales. Obviously the design went out the door THREE TIMES without durability testing. You’d think that a company like Apple would have had a machine simulating typing on the keyboard before they released it.
Jony Ive was in the same position as a writer without a proofreader. There’s no one to catch mistakes. Steve Jobs set it up so that no one had supervisory authority over him and no one could fire him—thus Jony Ive was the only person who was a factor in his resignation. He must have realized to lose his reputation as a designer if this continued, and that embarrassment was a major motivation for his resignation.
