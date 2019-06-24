Steve Jobs and the Apple Story

Andrew Beattie for Investopedia:

In October 2011, Steve Jobs passed away at the age of 56. He had just left the CEO post at Apple, the company he co-founded, for the second time. Jobs was an entrepreneur through and through, and the story of his rise is the story of Apple as a company, along with some very interesting twists.

In this article, we’ll look at the career of Steve Jobs and the company he founded, as well as some of the lessons Apple offers for potential entrepreneurs. Critics doubted Apple’s ability to keep up its level of constant innovation and its status as a groundbreaking company following Jobs’ departure. Becoming the first $1T company is in no small part connected to the legacy and lessons learned from Steve Jobs…

It’s impossible to sum up Jobs’ career in a single article, but a few lessons stick out. First, innovation counts for a lot, but innovative products fail without proper marketing. Second, there are no straight paths to success. Jobs did get wealthy very early on, but he would be a footnote today if he didn’t return to Apple in the 90s. At one point, Jobs was kicked out of the company he helped create for being hard to work with. Rather than change, he bided his time, then took over again, and this time his attitude was seen as part of his genius.