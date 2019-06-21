Can Apple’s new Mac Pro grille actually grate cheese?

Tegan Jones for Gizmodo:

One of the biggest reveals of WWDC 2019 was the new Mac Pro.

And while the monster GPU, 3x simultaneous 8K stream capabilities 1.5TB RAM support and 1,400 watt power supply were impressive I guess, the defining feature of this absolute unit was definitely its aesthetic. It basically looks like a giant cheese grater.

So one internet hero [Winston Moy] decided to see how a replica Mac Pro chassis would actually go at actually grating cheese.