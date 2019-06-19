macOS Catalina suggests Apple is building Catalyst versions of Messages and Shortcuts for Mac

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple appears to be working on full Project Catalyst versions of Messages and Shortcuts for Mac, according to hints of the new apps found by developer Steve Troughton-Smith. Troughton-Smith found that the Project Catalyst software on macOS Catalina includes Shortcuts frameworks suggesting a future Shortcuts for Mac app, and now it appears Apple is also working on a Catalyst version of the Messages app.

There is a whole lot of evidence in Catalina that they're working on a full, Catalyst version of Messages, much like Shortcuts for Mac. So, just like Shortcuts, I decided to cut to the chase and do it myself by calling the system frameworks. Voilà pic.twitter.com/IsXKrGpemd — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 19, 2019

And, just for reference: this isn't a 'marzipanified' version of the Messages app from the iOS Simulator. This is the 'native' Catalyst UI coming from the macOS 10.15 system frameworks. Just like Shortcuts, it's all there, and mostly works if you know how to talk to it pic.twitter.com/VO59kPbbVY — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 19, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, please, for both, but certainly for Messages which could sure use some love on the Mac!