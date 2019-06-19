macOS Catalina suggests Apple is building Catalyst versions of Messages and Shortcuts for Mac

No Comments

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple appears to be working on full Project Catalyst versions of Messages and Shortcuts for Mac, according to hints of the new apps found by developer Steve Troughton-Smith.

Troughton-Smith found that the Project Catalyst software on macOS Catalina includes Shortcuts frameworks suggesting a future Shortcuts for Mac app, and now it appears Apple is also working on a Catalyst version of the Messages app.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, please, for both, but certainly for Messages which could sure use some love on the Mac!

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,