Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards for the Top U.S. CEOs in 2019: Apple CEO Tim Cook No.69

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, today announced the winners of its annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Top CEOs in 2019 across North America and parts of Europe. Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO’s leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards for the Top CEOs feature six distinct company categories across the U.S., Canada, UK, France and Germany. In the U.S., Glassdoor has revealed the 100 Top CEOs (honoring CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees) and the 50 Top CEOs at small & medium companies (honoring CEOs at employers with fewer than 1,000 employees).

The ten Top CEOs in 2019 in the U.S. are:

VMware’s Pat Gelsinger (99 percent approval) H E B’s Charles C. Butt (99 percent approval) In-N-Out Burger’s Lynsi Snyder (99 percent approval) T-Mobile’s John Legere (99 percent approval) Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen (98 percent approval) Microsoft’s Satya Nadella (98 percent approval) McKinsey & Company’s Kevin Sneader (98 percent approval) LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner (97 percent approval) Intuitive Surgical’s Gary S. Guthart (97 percent approval) Best Buy’s Hubert Joly (97 percent approval)

Apple CEO Tim Cook placed 69th with a 91% approval rating. Read more about Cook and Apple here.

Across the approximately 900,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the 2019 Top CEOs and Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. At a minimum, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 100 company reviews, including at least 100 CEO approval ratings and at least 100 senior management ratings. Employers eligible for the small & medium list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order.

MacDailyNews Take: On the rebound! Cook was No.96 in 2018 down from No.53 in 2017.”