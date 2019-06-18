What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2: SMB server connectivity, Notes checklists changes, new Animoji stickers, and more

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple this morning released the second iOS 13 beta for developers, addressing bugs, introducing new bugs, and adding and refining iOS 13 features… Several features that were not functional in the first beta are now working.

One of the new features in iOS 13 is an option in the Files app to connect to server using SMB. This feature wasn’t working in the first beta, but is functional in beta 2, so iOS 13 users can do things like connect to a home NAS…

The new High-Key Mono Portrait Mode Lighting option is available in beta 2 on 2018 iPhones. The slider that allows you to adjust the intensity of Portrait Mode lighting options is now available…