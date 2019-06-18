The best Apple Watch apps to keep you healthy

Via CNET:

You already know your Apple Watch can do a lot. From monitoring your heart rate to sending “take a break” reminders, Apple Watch is arguably one of the best and most comprehensive health-tech devices on the market. But with the right apps, your wrist-borne personal health assistant can do so much more than you ever imagined. Try these 17 wellness apps for Apple Watch to up your health and fitness game.

MacDailyNews Take: Our favorite of the 17 CNET lists? Strava. We replaced the Nike+ Run Club app with it – yes, on our Apple Watch Nike+ units, and could not be happier*. It’s everything the Nike” Run Club app isn’t: Accurate, reliable, dependable, and fast. Highly recommended.

*If only we could get our years of running data out of Nike and into Strava.