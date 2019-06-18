The best Apple Watch apps to keep you healthy

No Comments

Via CNET:

You already know your Apple Watch can do a lot. From monitoring your heart rate to sending “take a break” reminders, Apple Watch is arguably one of the best and most comprehensive health-tech devices on the market.

But with the right apps, your wrist-borne personal health assistant can do so much more than you ever imagined. Try these 17 wellness apps for Apple Watch to up your health and fitness game.

MacDailyNews Take: Our favorite of the 17 CNET lists? Strava. We replaced the Nike+ Run Club app with it – yes, on our Apple Watch Nike+ units, and could not be happier*. It’s everything the Nike” Run Club app isn’t: Accurate, reliable, dependable, and fast. Highly recommended.

*If only we could get our years of running data out of Nike and into Strava.

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,