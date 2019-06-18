On the Mac Pro, the G4 Cube and their shared vent design

Apple’s Mac Pro’s lattice grill design:

Stephen Hackett for 512 Pixels:

In a recent episode of ATP, the guys spoke about a conversation that was overheard at WWDC between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that included an interesting detail of the holes in the front and back of the new Mac Pro.

Then there’s video Marco posted on Twitter, in which Ive appears to compare the opening of the Mac Pro to the Cube:

Well, I was in the right place at the right time. — Marco Arment

In short, it seems that the vents on the new machine came from a design rooted in the era of the G4 Cube, nearly 20 years ago… This morning, I saw a tweet from Huxley Dunsany, complete with a macro shot of the underside of the Cube: