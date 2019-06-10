Apple CEO Cook supported Apple’s lawyers after ‘very ugly’ iBooks lawsuit

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

In a wide-ranging interview, former Apple general counsel Bruce Sewell has told law students how the iBooks antitrust case went wrong, and also what it was like moving to Cupertino after years with the much more formal Intel corporation.

Bruce Sewell, who retired as legal general counsel at Apple in 2017, says now that he got the company’s “so important” and “very ugly” iBooks case wrong. Speaking to law students, he talked about the risks that legal teams take and how Apple’s Tim Cook reacted to the loss.

Sewell also revealed what Tim Cook’s response to losing the case had been.

“Tim’s reaction was, [what we had done] was the right choice,” he said. “‘You made the best choice you could with the information you had. You didn’t know about these other things. Don’t let that scare you. I don’t want you to stop pushing the envelope because that’s why legal is an important function in the company.'”